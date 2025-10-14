MUSCAT - OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, Oman’s global energy investment group, announced on Monday, October 13, 2025, the launch of Oman’s first large-scale SuperESCO project.

Through the SuperESCO model, OQAE will implement comprehensive energy efficiency upgrades at OQ Refineries & Petroleum Industries (OQRPI) facilities, including equipment replacement, system optimisation and operational improvements.

The initiative will generate annual savings of 22.5 GWh and reduce CO₂ emissions by 9.4 kilotonnes, delivering long-term value through optimised operating costs and improved asset performance. In doing so, SuperESCO model supports Oman’s decarbonisation and sustainability objectives under Oman’s Net Zero 2050.

Ghalib al Maamari, Acting CEO of OQAE stated: “This project is a turning point for energy efficiency in Oman. By introducing a scalable SuperESCO model that funds itself through guaranteed performance, we are setting a national benchmark for industrial decarbonisation. We are leveraging our in-house expertise to lay the foundation for a national pipeline of such initiatives, firmly positioning Oman as a regional leader in sustainable energy”.

As the sole developer, investor and project manager, OQAE oversees the full project lifecycle. From feasibility studies and tendering to contractor selection, implementation and verification, OQAE ensures best-in-class technical delivery and guaranteed performance outcomes.

This approach allows industrial entities to unlock their energy efficiency potential without upfront capital expenditure, while benefitting from verified financial and environmental returns.

The project will be completed within twelve months of implementation, followed by a performance verification phase.

Through such initiatives, OQAE continues to build a stronger foundation for Oman’s energy future, accelerating the nation’s transition towards a more sustainable and competitive low-carbon economy.

