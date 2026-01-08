UAE’s national railway operator Etihad Rail on Thursday detailed the country’s first passenger railway network, a major transport milestone that will link 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations across the country set to be operationalised this year.

The operator said in a press statement that the passenger rail system builds on the national freight rail service that has been operating since 2023.

In early 2025, Etihad Rail announced the first four passenger stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

It has now confirmed the remaining planned stations in Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, which will become operational in phases.

“Our preparations to launch passenger services across the national railway network in 2026 reflect the vision of our wise leadership to build an integrated transport ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic and social fabric,” said

Azza AlSuwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility said the passenger network would strengthen inter-emirate connectivity and support the country’s long-term development.

Mohammed Alshehii, chief projects officer at Etihad Rail, said the first phase of the passenger service would connect 11 cities and areas, including Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and Al Hilal in Fujairah.

“Our trains are designed to offer a reliable, congestion-free alternative for intercity travel, with a focus on reducing journey times,” Alshehii said.

Etihad Rail said 10 of the 13 trains in its passenger fleet have already arrived and have been tested and certified to international safety and quality standards with each train capable of carrying up to 400 passengers.

The stations will be integrated with other modes of transport, allowing seamless connections across the wider UAE transport network, the statement added.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.