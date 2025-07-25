Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched a new phase of its Nad Al Sheba Gardens development, adding 201 high-end villas and townhouses to the popular gated community.

Reflecting Meraas’ commitment to the growth and timely delivery of residential projects that offer peaceful family living within a tranquil, nature-inspired setting, the new phase includes a diverse range of residences, spanning spacious 4-bedroom and 5-bedroom villas, and premium 6- and 7-bedroom villas set across two floors, together with sophisticated 3-bedroom townhouses, said the Dubai developer.

Building on the success of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ earlier phases, the new collection of villas with sleek finishes seamlessly merges style and practicality.

Contemporary designs, clean lines, and natural materials accentuate welcoming, light-filled interiors. Signature architectural details include stone accents, metallic tones, and panoramic windows, it stated.

With sweeping views of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ verdant landscapes and its pristine water lagoon, the villas combine spacious, open-plan layouts with soaring double-height ceilings, striking a balance between elegance, comfort, and modern living, it added.

Designed to provide unparalleled living experiences, particularly for families who enjoy nature, the expansive 6- and 7-bedroom villas are situated around Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ popular green spaces, Central Park and Spine Park, with residents also enjoying pool views.

Spanning three floors, the 7-bedroom villas feature formal and family living areas, a spacious dining room, a show kitchen, a study, and a guest bedroom, among other amenities, stated the developer.

Four en-suite bedrooms and a family room are on the first floor, while the second floor hosts a master suite with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and another en-suite bedroom, along with a generous terrace, it added.

According to Meraas, one of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ main appeals is its commitment to family-friendly amenities and focus on well-maintained natural spaces.

As such, a children’s play zone, designed to be both safe and fun, is surrounded by lush greenery, providing families with the ideal environment to unwind while their little ones explore and enjoy, it said.

"With its water features and communal seating that merge natural beauty with modern design, the thoughtfully landscaped Central Park helps to foster a strong sense of community. At the same time, residents can access the picturesque lagoons and landscaped areas directly from their gardens," said a company spokesman.

As one of Dubai’s most premium residential communities, Nad Al Sheba Gardens is home to a wide range of year-round facilities with opportunities for leisure, fitness and relaxation.

"Walkable streets, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool, a yoga lawn, and a neighbourhood farm exemplify its holistic appeal. A top-tier school within walking distance deepens its appeal as a place where families can settle, live, and thrive," he stated.

A recent addition to the nearby area, Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall is a retail and lifestyle destination featuring a variety of stores, including Waitrose, diverse food venues, a nursery, and health and fitness services.

Designed to be a vibrant place to enjoy meaningful connections, convenient shopping trips, and more, it reflects Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ proposition as an inclusive, accessible, and desirable residential district, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

