Spanish utility infrastructure group Lantania has announced that its consortium with Mutlaq Al Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC), has secured a $544 million contract from Saudi Water Authority (SWA) to build the Jubail seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, Lantania and MGC will carry out the design, supply, construction, assembly and commissioning of the plant, as well as the seawater intake, outfall and all associated infrastructures.

This is Lantania’s third desalination plant order in Saudi Arabia. Already it has one of the reverse osmosis desalination plant projects under way at Ras Mohaisen with a 300,000 cu m/day.

The Spanish group had in 2023 completed its first Saudi project at Jubail 3A, a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with a 600,000 cu m/day capacity of drinking water. The facility now caters to the needs of 1,600,000 inhabitants in the eastern provinces of Riyadh and Oassim.-TradeArabia News Service

