MUSCAT: Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) has emerged as a significant player in Oman’s power and water sector, building a diversified portfolio that now exceeds 1.1 gigawatts of energy assets across gas-fired generation, desalination, solar and wind. The company’s growing footprint reflects Oman’s push to balance energy security with sustainability under Oman Vision 2040.

The Singapore-based group entered the Omani market in 2012 with the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP), one of the largest and most energy-efficient facilities in Dhofar Governorate. The plant has a gross capacity of 518 MW of gas-fired power and produces 72,950 cubic metres of desalinated water per day, supplying reliable electricity and water to communities across the southern region and supporting industrial and economic activity.

Commenting on its presence in the Sultanate of Oman the company said: “From powering essential services to entering renewables, our journey in Oman reflects our commitment to Oman Vision 2040 and a sustainable energy future.” The statement underlines Sembcorp’s long-term strategy of evolving alongside Oman’s national development priorities.

A major step in that evolution came in 2024 with the commissioning of the Manah II Solar Independent Power Project. With a capacity of 588 MWp, Manah II is Sembcorp’s first solar project in Oman and the largest utility-scale solar farm in its global portfolio. The project is expected to generate clean electricity for more than 60,000 households and avoid nearly 720,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, marking a significant contribution to Oman’s renewable energy targets.

Sembcorp has also expanded into wind energy through the Dhofar II Wind Power Project, one of its latest project wins in the Sultanate of Oman.

The 125 MW project is expected to begin commercial operations by the third quarter of 2027. Once operational, it is projected to avoid around 158,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year and save approximately 76 million cubic metres of natural gas annually, reinforcing the role of wind in Oman’s future energy mix.

Altogether, Sembcorp’s assets in Oman now span gas, solar and wind, delivering reliable electricity and water while supporting the country’s transition to cleaner energy. With more than 1.1 GW of capacity under operation and development, the company is positioning itself as a long-term partner in Oman’s energy transformation, combining infrastructure reliability with large-scale renewable solutions.

