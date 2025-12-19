RIYADH —Saudi Arabia’s total primary energy savings recorded an increase of 22.8 percent reaching 662,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the year 2024 compared to the year 2023.

This increase resulted from energy efficiency initiatives, according to the energy efficiency statistics for 2024, issued on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The statistics indicated that savings in the building sector such as residential, governmental, and commercial reached 484,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while savings in the transportation sector amounted to approximately 70,000 barrels of oil, and the industrial sector recorded savings of 41,000 barrels of oil.

The statistics also recorded a slight increase in total energy intensity of approximately 0.7 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 393 barrels of oil equivalent per million riyals.

According to sectoral distribution, energy consumption intensity in the industrial sector reached approximately 172 barrels of oil equivalent per million riyals, while in the buildings sector it reached approximately 118 barrels.

The transportation sector recorded 80 barrels, and the intensity in other sectors reached approximately 24 barrels per million riyals.

The data showed that the average electricity consumption in the buildings sector such as residential, governmental, and commercial increased by 1.1percent during 2024, reaching 23 megawatt-hours per consumer, compared to 2023.

Regarding individual consumption, the average per capita consumption of liquefied petroleum gases increased from 87 liters per person in 2023 to 89 liters per person in 2024, representing a 2.4 percent increase. The average per capita consumption of gasoline decreased from 863 liters per person in 2023 to 838 liters per person in 2024, a decline of 2.9 percent.

The authority stated that the energy efficiency statistics bulletin relies on administrative records data from the Ministry of Energy and data from the GASTAT and covers a time series extending from 2020 to 2024.

