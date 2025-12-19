Oman-based American Advanced Clean Energy (AACE) has expanded the capacity of its solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing plant in Salalah Free Zone, targeting the lucrative US market by leveraging the Sultanate’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States.

The expansion follows the installation of a new fully automated 400 MW PV module production line, designed and supplied by Italian solar technology firm Ecoprogetti. According to the company, the line incorporates next-generation PV technologies that enhance efficiency, durability and long-term energy yields, enabling the manufacture of both TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) and HJT (Heterojunction Technology) modules.

“The 400 MW production line integrates the most advanced technologies for assembling TOPCon and HJT modules, featuring full automation across every stage of the process — from stringing and lay-up to lamination, framing, testing and advanced quality inspection systems,” Ecoprogetti said.

In a statement, AACE CEO Mohammed Hauter highlighted the role of the company’s in-house Research & Development division in supporting the production of modules certified to international standards.

“AACE is a powerhouse driven by a team of some of the world’s top scientists, fully dedicated to advancing photovoltaic technologies,” he said, noting that a strategy of vertical expansion is aimed at positioning the company as a globally recognised provider of high-performance solar solutions.

The Salalah project also strengthens Ecoprogetti’s footprint in Oman. Last year, the Italian firm installed the Sultanate’s first-ever 50 MW TOPCon module line for Sheida Industries in Sohar Freezone, marking the Italian firm’s debut into the Omani market.

“With two plants now operating from north to south, Ecoprogetti is proud to support the growth of the local photovoltaic value chain and Oman’s vision for a sustainable energy future,” said Laura Sartore, CEO of Ecoprogetti.

Salalah has recently emerged as a hub for clean energy manufacturing, attracting investments aligned with Oman’s energy transition objectives as well as regional demand. Among the largest projects is a $490 million Battery and Energy Storage Materials Project by GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC, part of India’s InoxGFL Group, which will produce lithium iron phosphate and other critical battery inputs.

Meanwhile, Sohar continues to draw major investments aimed at building a fully integrated renewable energy value chain. These include JA Solar’s $565 million solar cell and module factory, with annual capacities of 6 GW of cells and 3 GW of modules, and United Solar Polysilicon’s $1.3 billion polysilicon plant — the largest in the Middle East — supplying key raw materials for solar manufacturing.

