Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has completed two pipeline projects in the Al Bayan district in eastern Riyadh at a total cost of over SAR101 million ($27 million).

The scope of work included the expansion of main water pipelines and sub-networks with a total length of over 229 km.

NWC said these projects are part of an integrated plan to develop a system of water projects for residents in several areas of Al Bayan district.

The aim is to provide potable water and increase coverage to improve the quality of life by elevating the quality of water services and securing supply amid the extensive urban development in the capital, it stated.

Once operational, these two projects will cater to the drinking water needs of more than 64,000 residents, it added.

