Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) has launched an international tender for the construction of a hybrid solar-diesel power plant with battery storage in Guerguarat city in Western Sahara.

The project comes with an estimated cost of 61.8 million Moroccan dirhams ($6.18 million) and an implementation timeline of 18 months, local newspapers reported.

The facility will be built on a 10-hectare site and represents a substantial step in the border post’s transition toward renewable energy. It follows another sustainable development initiative in the region – a water desalination unit that has been operational since November 2023.

The hybrid power plant will integrate a complete energy solution combining renewable production, storage, and backup generators. The solar photovoltaic (PV) park will have a capacity of 1.5 MWac coupled with a 1.5 MWh battery storage system .

A diesel component will ensure continuous power supply during insufficient solar production or peak demand periods.

This includes two 1000 kVA generator sets and two 500 kVA units. A 22 kV distribution substation will connect the entire system to the grid and manage the balance between different energy sources.

The report said interested companies must submit bids by 25 September with an opening session scheduled at ONEE headquarters in Casablanca. A site visit is planned for August 25 at the Birguandouz Diesel Plant.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

