KUWAIT - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Mashaan chaired a meeting on Thursday of the Ministerial Committee for Following Up on the Executive Status of Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Kuwait and China.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on 22 development projects outlined in the MoUs between Kuwait and China, with particular focus on strategic areas such as the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, electric power and renewable energy development, low-carbon waste recycling systems, housing projects, wastewater treatment infrastructure, and the development of free and economic zones.

The chair of the ministerial committee conveyed the leadership's strong interest and directives to closely monitor major development projects, stay updated on their progress, and accelerate implementation in coordination with Chinese government entities.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and member and rapporteur of the ministerial committee, Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat, indicated that meeting was part of regular follow-up on the executive status of the agreements and MoUs signed between the governments of Kuwait and China.

He affirmed the continued commitment to taking all necessary measures and steps that would contribute to accelerating the implementation of major development projects in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Hamed Al-Mashari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizim, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Ateeq Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and member and rapporteur of the ministerial committee, Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).