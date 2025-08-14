Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Dimitrios Copelouzos, Chairman of Greece’s Copelouzos Group, to review progress on the electricity interconnection project linking Egypt and Europe via Greece, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation in renewable energy and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub.

Talks covered updates on the project’s implementation, including the establishment of solar and wind farms to supply renewable power to Europe, potential locations for these facilities, and the extension of transmission lines.

Discussions also addressed the results of meetings between the electricity grid operators of both countries, tender procedures for European projects, and the readiness of the unified grids to handle additional transmission capacity.

Esmat stressed that electricity interconnection projects act as bridges of friendship and strengthen partnerships for sustainable development.

He said the Egypt–Greece link will enhance Egypt’s role as a key energy exchange hub between continents while maximizing the value of its renewable resources.

The minister highlighted the project’s strategic importance within Egypt’s broader plan to connect its electricity grid with neighboring countries, ultimately linking to Europe.

He noted that such projects align with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s vision to consolidate Egypt’s role as an energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and support the country’s strategy to diversify energy sources, expand renewable energy use, and optimize resource management.

Esmat reiterated the government’s commitment to completing all required procedures for the project, emphasizing that energy exchange—particularly in renewables—will deliver economic benefits and mutual gains for all partners.

