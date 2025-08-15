Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital is planning to launch new investment funds and reactivate its investment banking platform.



The management is in the process of devising a five-year plan to revamp the business for growth and value creation, according to the company.



The investment banking segment offers boutique and traditional investment banking services, securities services, as well as a sales and trading platform focused on fixed income, currencies and commodities.



The investment bank is working on building a lean operating structure, which would contribute to cost efficiencies permeating through the bottom line.



Shuaa reported a net profit of 19 million UAE dirhams ($5.2 million) for the second quarter of 2025, its second consecutive profitable quarter. It achieved a profit of AED 214 million in the first half of 2025 against a loss of AED 117 million in the first half of 2024.



The turnaround was supported by the company’s capital optimisation strategy.



Accumulated losses reached AED 888 million by the end of 2025, representing 24.26% of the capital.

