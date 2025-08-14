Abu Dhabi-listed Invest Bank's accumulated losses have reached AED 1.653 billion ($450 million), representing 51.6% of its paid-up capital.

The losses, which stemmed from legacy impairment and were first incurred in the first quarter of 2018, were slightly down from the AED1.69 billion reported in March 2025.

The lender has taken steps to address the losses, including de-risking its balance sheet.

The Government of Sharjah, as the major shareholder, has also provided capital to boost liquidity of the bank.

In 2023, a capital restructuring plan was implemented to address the legacy problems.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)