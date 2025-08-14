EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) announced on Thursday the launch of Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the 3.3 gigawatts (GW) Al Nouf Independent Power Producer (IPP) project, slated to be the largest single-site carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant in the UAE.

The plant will be located within the newly established Al Nouf Complex, designed as power and water production for the Abu Dhabi emirate and capable of accommodating both seawater-cooled power generation and reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies, according to an EWEC press statement.

The statement said Al Nouf will provide transitional capacity to support the integration of large-scale renewable energy and provide additional flexibility during periods of peak power demand.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “The development of Al Nouf power plant is a key component of EWEC’s long-term strategy to deliver a flexible, efficient, and decarbonised energy system. As we accelerate the integration of renewable and clean energy into the grid, advanced natural gas-fired capacity will play an essential role in ensuring system reliability and balancing intermittency. Al Nouf’s strategic location and high-efficiency design will enhance our ability to meet future demand while supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."

The IPP is expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2029, backed by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC.

The statement didn't specify the duration of the PPA but said the successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 per cent of the project company with remaining equity held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Responses to the RFP are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The requirements outlined in the RFP includes the integration of AI where relevant for improving plant performance, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance, and leveraging digital twins and advanced monitoring systems to optimise lifecycle performance and system resilience.

The statement added that EWEC has reserved gas turbines for Al Nouf to ensure efficient and timely project development following the award.

( Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

