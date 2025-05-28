Dubai-based fintech company Qashio has secured $19.8 million in equity and non-equity financing.

The new investment round was led by Rocketship, an early-stage venture fund based in California, and participated by Oneway VC, ABN Ventures, MITAA and other investors, including family offices and banks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Founded in 2021, Qashio operates a platform that helps businesses manage expenses and payments with integrated corporate cards and accounts payable automation.

The new funding is expected to help expand the company’s business across the GCC and beyond.

