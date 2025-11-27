SHARJAH - The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has launched its Postpaid Payment Service for government fees and transactions, in collaboration with Tabby, in line with Sharjah’s vision to enable digital financial services and facilitate access to them.

The partnership aims to offer flexible and convenient payment options that allow customers to manage their financial commitments more efficiently, while improving the user experience through a secure and reliable payment system.

The announcement was made during a partnership signing ceremony held at SFD’s headquarters, in the presence of Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department, along with senior officials from both sides.

The event highlighted the mechanisms for implementing the service and its expected impact in fostering a more inclusive and competitive financial environment across the Emirate.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at the Sharjah Finance Department, said that the collaboration with Tabby marks an important milestone in developing government financial services and reflects the SFD’s commitment to adopting digital solutions that enhance service quality and place the customer at the centre of development efforts.

Al Yasi added, “Our collaboration with Tabby offers a practical example of a successful public-private partnership in financial technology, embodying Sharjah’s vision to build an integrated financial ecosystem founded on innovation, governance, and transparency, strengthening the Emirate’s position as a leading hub for smart government services.”