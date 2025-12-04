UAE: Emirates Gold has teamed up with Public Gold, Malaysia’s leading fintech-driven gold solutions provider, to launch the world’s first fintech-enabled Gold ATM in the UAE in a step that marks a major innovation milestone for both the Arab country and the global gold industry.

The first ATM will be introduced at Almas Tower, with additional units planned across key destinations in the UAE, according to a press release.

Emirates Gold which is one of the UAE’s most trusted and established precious metals refineries, in its collaboration with Public Gold, will deploy between 35 and 40 Gold ATM units across the country in 2026, forming the region’s largest network of its kind.

Each ATM can hold over 70 designs of gold and silver bars, offering users convenient access to purchase bullion at any time while operating 24/7.

Moreover, the smart Gold ATM integrates digital payments, bullion dispensing, and advanced security features into one seamless platform. Users can currently purchase gold or silver using e-wallets or credit cards, and withdraw physical bullion from their digital accounts, with additional features such as online order collection, cryptocurrency conversion, and redeeming tokenized gold from secure vaults planned for future integration as this initiative continues to evolve.

The CEO of Emirates Gold DMCC, Abhijit Shah, said: “Our partnership with Public Gold brings together Emirates Gold’s trusted refinery expertise and operational strength with modern fintech innovation, setting a new global benchmark for secure and transparent bullion accessibility.”

From his part, Jerry Ng, Chief Marketing Officer of Public Gold DMCC, said: “This landmark moment places Malaysia and the UAE at the forefront of global gold innovation. Our fintech-powered Gold ATM breaks traditional barriers and makes physical gold ownership simpler, safer, and more accessible. We are proud to build this vision alongside Emirates Gold within the trusted DMCC ecosystem.”

As the network expands, Emirates Gold aims to make bullion access faster, smarter, and more secure for users across the UAE, marking an important milestone in shaping the future of accessible precious metals.