Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is set to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Al Suwayriqiyah and Al Aqiliyah Water Networks and Lines, Main Pumping Station, and Substation Project in Mahd governorate in the second quarter of 2025.

The project was tendered on 19 February 2025, with bid submissions closing on 25 March 2025.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in May 2025. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details said, adding that project’s cost, by his own estimates, is $220 million.

The project scope includes the construction of ductile iron water pipelines with diameters of 200 and 300 mm and a total length of 580 metres, along with associated concrete chambers for control, lock, air, and washing valves. It also involves laying approximately 97.66 km of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water lines and networks ranging from 110 mm to 400 mm in diameter, including valve rooms, gate lock valves, and fire extinguishers. Additionally, the contract covers the construction of two 500 cubic metres ground storage tanks, two main pumping stations, one subsidiary station, and an Ashiyab station.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.