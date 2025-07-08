Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Alessandro Fracassetti, the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Resident Representative in Egypt, to explore avenues for deepening cooperation—particularly in the areas of medical waste infrastructure and human development.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the minister welcomed Fracassetti and praised his contributions during his tenure in Cairo, reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the UNDP.

The discussions focused on ongoing joint projects and future funding strategies, with special attention to the development of a medical waste management complex in Suez Governorate. The minister directed Anwar Ismail, his aide for national projects, to draw up a clear timeline for the infrastructure upgrade of the complex.

The two sides also explored potential areas for enhanced cooperation in human development, in line with Egypt’s national priorities to build citizens’ capabilities and improve the quality of healthcare services.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of continued coordination in the lead-up to the Global Conference on Health, Population and Development, scheduled to be held in Cairo this November.

Fracassetti expressed appreciation for the longstanding partnership with Egypt and praised the country’s efforts in advancing human development. He reiterated UNDP’s commitment to supporting the health sector to deliver tangible improvements for Egyptian citizens.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, including Deputy Minister Abla El-Alfi, Rady Hammad, Head of Preventive Medicine, and Susan El-Zanaty, Director of International Health Relations. Representing UNDP were Deputy Resident Representative Gummar Deeb and Programme Manager Abdel Razek Abu El-Ala.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

