Oman has launched its first investment fund dedicated to the energy transition, in a joint initiative between Future Fund Oman, managed by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and China-based Temple Water.

The new fund has an initial capital of 77 million Omani riyals ($200 million), with each party contributing equally, according to an Arabic language post by the state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA) on the social media platform ‘X’.

The fund will target strategic sectors aligned with Oman’s decarbonisation and diversification goals, including green fuels, low-emission data centres, energy storage, smart mobility, and renewable energy, the post said.

Hong Kong-headquartered Temple Water is an Asia-based private equity investor and alternative asset manager focussed on mid-market buyout and energy transition and decarbonisation growth equity, according to its website.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.