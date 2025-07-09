PHOTO
Oman has launched its first investment fund dedicated to the energy transition, in a joint initiative between Future Fund Oman, managed by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and China-based Temple Water.
The new fund has an initial capital of 77 million Omani riyals ($200 million), with each party contributing equally, according to an Arabic language post by the state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA) on the social media platform ‘X’.
The fund will target strategic sectors aligned with Oman’s decarbonisation and diversification goals, including green fuels, low-emission data centres, energy storage, smart mobility, and renewable energy, the post said.
Hong Kong-headquartered Temple Water is an Asia-based private equity investor and alternative asset manager focussed on mid-market buyout and energy transition and decarbonisation growth equity, according to its website.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.