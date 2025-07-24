Ibra – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has announced the launch of a fish market project in Ibra, North Sharqiyah. The initiative aims to boost seafood trade, expand market infrastructure, and improve marketing and sales outlets for fish across the governorate.

Dr Anwar al Saadi, Director of Department of Agriculture and Water Resources in Ibra, said the Ibra market project falls within efforts to rebuild and modernise the existing market, located in the commercial district of Al Saffala. One of the oldest fish markets in the governorate, it serves as a key trading point, receiving an estimated 1,250 tonnes of fish annually.

The market will cover a total area of 2,081sqm. Fully funded by the ministry at a cost of RO50,000, the project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026. Facilities will include 12 fish display platforms, an ice-making unit, a waiting area, pump room and other public utilities, all within a climate-controlled environment.

“The ministry, in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of North Sharqiyah and other stakeholders, will establish a closed, air-conditioned market that meets public health standards, supports economic activity, and serves the needs of traders and consumers,” Saadi said.

The Directorate General in North Sharqiyah currently oversees eight fish markets across the governorate, which collectively support around 100 fish sellers and more than 45 fish cutters from the local community.

