RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 83 new industrial licenses in June, representing more than SR950 million ($253.3 million) in total investments, the ministry announced on Monday.

The new licenses are expected to create over 1,188 jobs across various regions of the Kingdom, signaling continued momentum in Saudi Arabia’s drive to expand its industrial base.

According to the monthly report released by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, 58 new factories also commenced operations in June.

These factories represent a combined investment of SR1.9 billion ($506.6 million) and are forecast to generate 2,007 new jobs.

The report highlights the sustained growth of Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector and the steady pace at which licensed factories are moving into actual production, supporting the broader objectives of Vision 2030 to diversify the national economy.

The ministry regularly publishes industrial performance indicators, including newly issued licenses, operational factories, and investment volumes, through the center in a bid to promote transparency and provide insight into the Kingdom’s industrial transformation.

