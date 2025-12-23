MUSCAT - The third edition of the Omani–Saudi Industries Exhibition (SINP Expo 2025) kicked off on Sunday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. The expo is organised by B.Touch Event and features broad participation from government entities as well as industrial and investment institutions from the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition showcases opportunities for industrial integration, opening new channels for exports and joint investment, and highlighting industrial and logistics incentives available in both countries. It also features the organisation of direct bilateral meetings between manufacturers and investors, while shedding light on the latest industrial innovations and leading national companies operating in the fields of energy, mining, manufacturing industries, and technology, with the participation of supporting entities and industrial incubators.

Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate of Oman, stated that the Saudi–Omani Industries Exhibition reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the growing level of cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the exhibition provides an important platform to enhance economic cooperation and create new opportunities for trade and joint investment between companies and institutions in both countries, supporting industrial integration.

He added that the event highlights the pivotal role of the private sector as a key partner in achieving economic integration, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040. He also pointed to the steady growth in bilateral trade, which reached approximately $0.6 billion by the end of 2024 and rose to around $6.3 billion by the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the strength of economic ties.

Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the exhibition serves as a key platform bringing together industrialists, investors, and entrepreneurs from Oman and Saudi Arabia to explore cooperation opportunities and build promising industrial, commercial, and investment partnerships.

He noted that the event strengthens bilateral economic relations, supports the development of local industries, and expands export and investment prospects. He highlighted progress in industrial integration, including recognition of the Omani certificate of origin for access to Saudi markets, the “Factories of the Future” initiative, and the signing of 12 supply-chain linkage agreements, while noting that bilateral trade exceeded RO 3 billion by the end of 2024.

