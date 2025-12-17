RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held bilateral meeting with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Nedal Alchaar in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to strengthen economic relations and develop industrial investment partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Alkhorayef expressed his pleasure at Syria’s participation as guest of honor in the third edition of the Made in Saudi Expo. “This reflects the depth of fraternal relations and the shared economic ties between the two countries,” he said.

The ministers discussed aspects of industrial cooperation and the opportunities for Syria to benefit from the Kingdom’s expertise and successful experience in developing its industrial sector.

The meeting also addressed major export opportunities that can support trade growth, strengthen industrial and economic integration between the two countries, and advance their developmental goals and shared interests.

