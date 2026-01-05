China-headquartered contractor East China Engineering Science and Technology Company (ECEC) has started construction on a $2 billion phosphate fertiliser complex in the western desert region of Al-Qaim, Anbar province.

Doha Jabbouri, the ministry’s spokesperson, told the Iraqi News Agency last week that the project will utilise Al-Anbar’s vast phosphate reserves, estimated at over 10 billion tonnes.

In May 2025, Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khaled Al-Najm laid the foundation stone for the project, which will produce 1 million tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 500,000 tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) annually once operational.

In May 2024, the ministry had signed agreements with Iraqi, Emirati and American companies to develop sulphur and fertiliser plants.

UAE-based ARJ Holding signed an agreement with the Ministry to establish 249,000 tonnes/year phosphate fertiliser production plant in Baiji, Salah Al Din governorate.

Separately, the state-owned Mishraq Sulphur State Company (MSSC) signed an agreement with an unidentified American company to establish a 2.5 million tonnes/year sulphur plant in the Al-Zaka field in Nineveh governorate. MSSC also inked signed an agreement with Iraqi Al-Rafidain Company for the rehabilitation of a 1.5 million tonnes/year sulphur production line in the Al-Mishraq field in Mosul.

