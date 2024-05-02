The UAE-based ARJ Holding has signed an agreement with the government of Iraq to establish a composite fertiliser production plant in Baiji, Salah Al Din governorate.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 249,000 tonnes of phosphate fertilisers, according to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office.

In March 2024, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani inaugurated a urea plant with a daily capacity of 1,000 tonnes and a DAP plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes. Both plants belong to the Basra-based State Company for Fertilisers Southern Region.

The agreement with ARJ Holding was signed on Wednesday during the inauguration of the first phase of the Continuous Casting Factory at the State Company for Steel Industries (SCOSI), located in the Taji north of Baghdad.

The revamped and upgraded factory is equipped to melt scrap steel into billets and has an annual production capacity of 600,000 tonnes.

During the factory's launch, the Prime Minister highlighted the revival of the State Company for Iron and Steel Industries (SCIS) in Basra, which had been inactive since 2003. In March 2024, he opened SCIS’ 500,000 tonnes-per-year capacity rolling mill.

He expressed his anticipation for the completion of SCOSI's rolling mill project to meet domestic steel needs..

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

