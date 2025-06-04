UAE - Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of leading Dubai-based carrier Emirates, has launched Aircraft Engines, a fit-for-purpose solution dedicated to the carriage of aviation’s most critical and high-value parts.

The product sits under a new vertical, Aerospace and Engineering, which meticulously balances the highest level of expertise with speed and efficiency.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said: "Moving highly specialised items is always an exciting challenge, and, having significantly invested in building world-class infrastructure across our network, it’s a challenge that we are ready to meet."

"Harnessing the technical expertise of our team, our proprietary and innovative technology and fit-for-purpose infrastructure, we liaised closely with various stakeholders to develop Aircraft Engines and a dedicated product vertical, to ensure we were able to cater to such valuable and technical cargo at every touchpoint," he stated.

"Working in close co-ordination with external consultants including manufacturers and operators, Emirates SkyCargo’s team of in-house experts optimised existing processes to create a dedicated solution for the global movement of engines: Aircraft Engines," he noted.

By introducing Aerospace and Engineering, Emirates SkyCargo aims to provide tailored logistics and transport solutions to a sector that demands high precision, specialised handling, and speed.

The vertical is designed for a targeted customer base in aviation, engineering, defence and space, such as commercial aviation companies, aircraft manufacturers and parts suppliers transporting components and engines; manufacturers producing satellites and other space technology; engineers leading the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge technologies in propulsion, avionics and materials science; and finally, governments requiring ultimate security for specialised shipments.

Abbas said every step in the process is geared towards providing customers with peace of mind that their critical shipment will be handled correctly.

"Certified loadmasters supervise the loading, securing and unloading of engines, managing the transfer end-to-end with specialised handling techniques, checklists, and equipment such as shock absorbing transport dollies for extra care. Emirates control tower team monitors every shipment making sure it’s delivered as promised, while additional track and trace devices can be added to the booking for real time updates throughout the entire journey," he added.

In addition to Aircraft Engines, the vertical includes Emirates AOG (Aircraft on Ground) which expedites time-critical aircraft parts, it added.

