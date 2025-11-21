UAE - Airbus and Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor, have signed a Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) during Dubai Airshow 2025, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE’s aerospace ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director, of Mubadala’s UAE Clusters Unit at the UAE Investment Platform, and Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power, Airbus Defence and Space.

The new agreement sets out a framework for collaboration in the manufacturing, assembly, and support of the Airbus A400M aircraft.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strata, an advanced aerostructure manufacturing facility - a Mubadala national champion - is in line to become a supplier to the A400M programme, providing a number of work packages which are being defined between Strata and Airbus. This partnership will create new high-skilled employment opportunities in the UAE, directly supporting the nation’s strategic industrial goals.

In addition, Airbus will work to support projects with Mubadala in various fields including the establishment of a National Aerospace Training Center of Excellence in Al Ain, in line with Mubadala’s ambition to nurture a world-class talent to answer the growing demand for aerospace professionals in the UAE.

Amer Siddiqui said: “We view this agreement as a key driver for advancing the UAE’s aerospace ambitions and deepening our industrial partnerships. By working with Airbus, we are positioning Mubadala and the UAE as a key contributor to the global aerospace supply chain, while also investing in the skills and capabilities that will drive our sector’s future growth.”

Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power, Airbus Defence and Space, said: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Mubadala through this landmark agreement, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing the UAE’s aerospace industry. By extending Airbus and Mubadala’s collaboration through the A400M programme, our flagship, we are not only strengthening our industrial base but also contributing with sustained impact in the local expertise and high-value jobs. Together, we look forward to building a robust foundation for future collaboration and innovation.”

Airbus has a long-standing presence in the Middle East, working with governments, armed forces, and industry partners to deliver advanced aerospace solutions and foster local talent development. The company remains committed to supporting the UAE’s ambitions for industrial growth, innovation, and global leadership in aerospace, building on the development of Mubadala Investment Company, which already supplies aerostructures like inboard flaps, for the commercial widebody aircraft programmes.

