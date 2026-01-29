MUSCAT: The Omani space sector is moving from the establishment phase towards a market-building phase, according to Dr Saoud al Shoaili, Head of the National Space Programme at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Speaking during the 2nd Middle East Space Conference, the Programme Head shared the following, “Since the launch of the National Space Sector Policy in 2023 and over the past three years, the space sector in the Sultanate of Oman has moved from the establishment phase to the market-building phase”.

He added, “The space market in Oman has grown, with the number of companies increasing from 11 in 2023 to 25 by the end of 2025. These companies have created around 400 direct and indirect or supporting job opportunities in the space sector. In addition, more than 300 participants have benefitted from various capacity-building and training programmes. Overall, investments in the space sector have grown by more than 200 per cent”.

According to Al Shoaili, these figures extend beyond sectoral growth. ”These figures do not only reflect the growth of the space sector itself, but also the emergence of a new economic sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Since the launch of the policy, partnerships in Oman’s space sector have been distributed across five main areas: launch services, satellite communications services, remote sensing services, drone and aerial applications, as well as consulting, training and capacity-building services”.

To further strengthen these partnerships, the Ministry is working to regulate the sector through legislation and governance, enhance its attractiveness and build a national ecosystem of companies led by the private sector and enabled by the government — represented by the Ministry — to facilitate growth, create job opportunities and contribute to the national economy.

Al Shoaili highlighted some of the key projects in the sector. “In November of last year and under Royal directives, the Sultanate of Oman signed its first sovereign space project — the national satellite project. This project is not only intended to provide communications services; it represents a platform for enhancing digital sovereignty, a driver for building national capabilities and a gateway for Oman to enter global satellite communications markets”.

He also shed light on the space port project (Etlaq) in Al Duqm. “This project represents a qualitative leap for the space sector, marking Oman’s transition from a user of space to a country striving to own space systems, particularly in launch capabilities”.

Al Shoaili also highlighted initiatives under the National Space Programme focused on human capital development and long-term sustainability. One such initiative, the Astronaut Camp, reflects Oman’s commitment to prioritising human development before technology, by targeting school students aged 5 to 17.

“The camp was piloted in four governorates, with around 100 students participating, reinforcing a culture of science and innovation, fostering passion for space and its sciences; and supporting the long-term sustainability of the sector”.

The official also pointed to academic and research infrastructure supporting sector growth. Notable is the Space Engineering Laboratory, supported by the Ministry and hosted by Sultan Qaboos University.

“This laboratory represents the national nucleus for localising CubeSat technologies. The first phase has been completed with the establishment of a ground receiving station and the Sultanate of Oman — represented by the Ministry and Sultan Qaboos University, along with strategic partners — is moving towards more advanced stages of design, development and manufacturing”, he said.

On entrepreneurship and commercialisation, Al Shoaili said: “One of the strategic projects implemented in recent years is the Oman Space Accelerator, launched as part of the Sultanate of Oman’s drive to build an innovation-driven space economy. The programme supports startups in the space sector and helps transform ideas into commercial projects”.

