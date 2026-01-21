UAE - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), a world leader in unmanned aircraft systems, and Calidus Aerospace, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the prospective co-production of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) in the UAE, as well as command and control and battle management systems.

The agreement was signed by GA-ASI President David R Alexander and Dr Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, on the sidelines of the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 taking place in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22.

The MOU provides a framework for cooperation between GA-ASI, GA-Intelligence, and Calidus where all parties will look to collaborate on programmes in the areas of airframe manufacturing, final assembly, test and checkout, as well as flight operational test and acceptance.

“Working with partners within UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region,” said Alexander. “For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”

Dr Alblooshi said: “The signing of this MOU with General Atomics, a global leader in unmanned aircraft, represents a strategic step towards strengthening and enabling the Group’s capabilities in the unmanned systems sector in line with user requirements. This collaboration comes at a time of rapid growth in the sector both regionally and globally, drawing on the trusted expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both parties, opening the door to broader future partnerships in innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded manufacturing, reinforcing our collective ambitions.”

This collaboration will be historic as it represents the first time General Atomics’ aircraft will be manufactured in the region, supporting the increasing demand for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and the Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft in this region and the world.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

