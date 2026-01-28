MUSCAT: Space cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates serves as a living model of regional partnerships, according to astronaut and UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr Sultan Saif al Neyadi.

Speaking during the second edition of the Middle East Space Conference in Muscat, Dr Al Neyadi highlighted the strategic and economic significance of regional collaboration in the space sector.

“Space cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates holds particular importance, serving as a living model of regional partnerships that build capabilities and open new horizons for scientific research and advanced technology”.

He said cooperation between the two countries extends beyond policy alignment to practical joint initiatives that strengthen long-term sustainability in the sector.

“This cooperation includes the exchange of expertise and training, as well as joint projects in satellites and remote sensing, strengthening both countries’ roles in developing a sustainable space sector that serves the region and the world. In this context, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its accession to the Artemis Accords — a step that reflects its commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the field of space and continuing the journey of exploration to the Moon and beyond, in service of humanity’s future”.

He emphasised that progress in the space sector is closely linked to innovation, people and strong partnerships.

“These achievements demonstrate that success in the space sector is only realised through innovation, investment in human capital; and strong international and regional partnerships. Engineers, scientists and astronauts are the cornerstone of any progress and supporting youth and providing opportunities is the path to developing a dynamic space sector — an investment in the future and a means for our region to embody global competitiveness”.

Dr Al Neyadi also underlined the growing economic role of space-related activities and their relevance to the digital economy.

“Space has become more than scientific exploration. It is a catalyst for innovation, a pillar of the digital economy and a platform for enhancing international cooperation. Space data, satellite technologies and planetary exploration are no longer confined to distant nations; they have become an expanding field open to entrepreneurs, investors and innovative youth”.

Reflecting on his own experience, he said cooperation remains the defining factor behind meaningful achievements in space.

“I realised that success in space can only be achieved through cooperation and shared knowledge; and that teamwork and international partnerships are the key to any achievement in this vital sector”.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

