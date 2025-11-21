Abu Dhabi-based EDGE Group has announced that it has concluded a preliminary assessment of technology transfer activities with Leonardo, an Italian aerospace and defence company, thus confirming its intention to set up a joint venture in Abu Dhabi.

Following this latest development, the parties will work to launch the JV in 2026. The latest agreement was signed at Dubai Airshow 2025.

EDGE Group would own 51% of the JV, with Leonardo clinching the remaining 49%. The activities being considered include design, development, testing, industrialisation and production, sale/lease and through-life support and training for the JV’s products in the UAE, IP right licensing, and the creation of a skilled locally based workforce.

The JV’s products will be marketed in the UAE, and through the UAE to selected international export markets. The portfolio under consideration will be based on a range of Leonardo’s solutions covering various business areas spanning sensors, system integration, and platforms, it stated.

Hamad Al Marar. Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "The latest milestone on the path towards the full establishment of a landmark joint venture between EDGE and Leonardo underscores not only the speed with which we are moving, but highlights what can be achieved when two industry players collaborate on the development of a smart strategy to deliver technological excellence for global security."

"By collaborating across several critical domains including air, land, sea, and electro-optics, we can tailor solutions born from solid experience, expertise, and innovation, through the UAE to existing and new untapped markets," he added.

Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, said: "This latest milestone, which follows months of intense work between the partners, testifies our mutual understanding of the added value we can create paving the path for an even stronger collaboration."

"The combination of our capabilities in the UAE, in some premium technology fields we’ve identified for an in-depth evaluation, can deliver highly competitive solutions to the reference market. We look forward to continuing to work towards the next stage of cooperation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

