GE Aerospace marked a key milestone at the 2025 Dubai Airshow with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, $50 million state-of-the-art On Wing Support (OWS) facility at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders from GE Aerospace and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

The new built-to-suit leased facility spanning 120,000 sq ft quadruples GE Aerospace’s current footprint and will enable CFM LEAP engine fleet growth and GE9X engine entry into service, significantly expanding service capabilities for Middle Eastern and global customers.

This site will also pioneer dedicated MRO training facilities, a first in OWS history, designed to elevate team capabilities and support customer training needs.

Construction will commence in December 2025, with completion expected by Q1 2027.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

