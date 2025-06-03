Wasco Energy, the energy services division of Malaysia-listed Wasco Berhad, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new modular fabrication yard in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) to support energy and industrial infrastructure projects across the Middle East region.

The facility, which spans 25,000 square metres (sqm) with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tonnes, complements the company’s existing fabrication hubs in Batam (Indonesia) and Telok Panglima Garang (Malaysia), and pipe coating plants in Qatar, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Tanzania, according to a press statement issued by the company.

The statement said the JAFZA facility is designed to fabricate process modules, Pre-Assembled Unit/ Pre-Assembled Rack (PAU/PAR) units, gas compressor packages, substations, and E-Houses for both onshore and offshore applications.

Wasco Energy offers end-to-end modular solutions, from Front-end Engineering Design (FEED) to fabrication and final delivery supported by an in-house team of 600 engineers.

Shan Karupiah, Chief Executive Officer of Wasco Energy said: “This strategic expansion enhances our ability to service both regional and global projects with tailored engineering solutions that address the complex demands of today’s energy landscape.”

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

