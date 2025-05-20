Saudi-based additive manufacturing company Immensa has received the “Made in the Emirates” certification for a range of critical spare parts.

The certified items include high-performance rotating parts essential to energy sector operations, where equipment uptime and reliability are mission-critical, the company said in a statement.

“By producing certified spare parts locally, we are reducing reliance on global supply chains, enhancing operational resilience, and contributing to the UAE’s industrial strategy,” said Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO of Immensa.

The “Made in the Emirates” mark confirms that Immensa’s components meet rigorous national benchmarks for quality and safety, supporting the goals of the Operation 300bn strategy.

Immensa operates two DNV-certified additive manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to the company website.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

