Saudi Industrial Development Company (SIDC) said that a technical committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General Secretariat has imposed anti-dumping duties on sanitaryware imports from China and India.



The anti-dumping duties, set by the Office of the Technical Secretariat for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, will be imposed on imports of ceramic wash basins, wash basin pedestals, bathtubs, bidets, toilet seats, flushing cisterns, urinals, and other similar fixed sanitaryware products, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The tariffs will range from 33.8 percent to 51 percent for Chinese-origin products, while products exported from India will face duties from 21.4 percent to 83.4 percent.



The anti-dumping duties will take effect for five years, commencing on July 8, 2025.



