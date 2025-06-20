BURAIDAH — Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industry Affairs Eng. Khalil bin Salamah has revealed that industrial cities in Qassim operate at 77% capacity, which is a healthy rate and evidence of the existence of a stimulating environment. There are a total of 158 factories in Qassim's industrial cities.



The value of industrial investments in the region during the first quarter of 2025 amounts to SR700 million, with Buraidah owning the largest share.



Bin Salamah made the remarks during a meeting organized by Qassim Chamber of Commerce, which brought together investors in the region's industrial sector to highlight key ministerial services and programs and discuss the sector's aspirations for continued development and investment growth. The meeting was held at the chamber's headquarters in Buraidah.



The meeting addressed a number of topics related to the industrial sector, including standard incentives for the sector, which enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia. The meeting also discussed the environment of industrial facilities and presented solutions to help raise efficiency and quality.



It also included a review of the Future Factories Program, an introduction to it, and the process of converting these factories to adopt modern manufacturing practices, automation, and digitalization, which directly contributes to the development of the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia in general.



The meeting also included a review of the "Industry Links" program of the General Administration of Localization and Local Content, which connects manufacturers with major projects to achieve the goals of the national strategy for increasing local content.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).