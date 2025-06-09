As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 industrial diversification goals, HVAC and Smart Buildings technology company Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA) is expanding its local manufacturing capabilities and offering decarbonisation solutions for sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and commercial real estate.

“…we go beyond simply supplying HVAC systems, we help organisations significantly reduce energy consumption and emissions through tailored energy solutions,” said JCA’s CEO Dr Mohanad Alshaikh.

He told Zawya Projects that the company, as one of the Kingdom’s first licensed Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), contributed to over 500 million Saudi riyals ($133 million) in client savings and helped avoid more than 300,000 metric tonmes of CO2 emissions since 2020.

“These aren’t just statistics. They represent tangible improvements for hospitals, data centres, commercial buildings, and government facilities across the Kingdom,” he said.

“Whether it’s through national programs like Tarshid, or partnerships with key clients, our focus is on delivering measurable, lasting impact,” he added.

The company is also supporting local manufacturing through high-efficiency products like the YORK YVAA Style B air-cooled chiller.

“It’s produced right here in Saudi Arabia, fully aligned with the Saudi Made Programme, combining global engineering standards with local innovation,” Alshaikh noted.

Scale and performance testing

JCA recently manufactured the largest air-cooled chiller produced in Saudi Arabia—a 600-tonne capacity system. The achievement was enabled by collaboration with Johnson Controls’ global engineering teams and the development of a dedicated production line at its YORK Manufacturing Complex in in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Johnson Control’s largest facility in MENA, Europe, and Latin America.

Alshaikh said the chiller is designed to meet the growing needs of mega projects in the region.

“This chiller addresses a critical market need: energy-efficient, high-capacity cooling for mission-critical sectors,” he said. “For industries such as healthcare, infrastructure, industrial facilities, and commercial real estate, it offers a powerful solution that’s not only locally manufactured but performance-tested and certified within the Kingdom.”

The complex also houses the region’s first AHRI-certified testing lab capable of testing air-cooled chillers up to 600 tonnes, allowing factory acceptance testing within Saudi Arabia. According to Alshaikh, AHRI certification enhances JCA’s ability to secure major projects by providing third-party verification of product performance to international standards.

“Previously, chillers of this size had to be shipped to countries like China or the U.S. for testing. Now, that capability exists locally, enhancing transparency, trust, and timelines,” he noted, adding that JCA’s is the first and only AHRI- certified lab in the Kingdom for testing air-cooled chillers up to 600 tonnes.

The ability to demonstrate verified performance in-house builds confidence with customers and gives the company’s engineering teams faster data-driven feedback loops for continuous improvement, noted Alshaikh.

“For consultants and project stakeholders, it means they can verify chiller performance under standardised, controlled conditions, eliminating costly field testing, reducing project risk, and accelerating approvals,” he said. “For clients, it’s a guarantee of performance, certified to international standards, without leaving the Kingdom.”

Expansion and export plans

The YORK Manufacturing Complex, which currently operates 11 production lines, manufactures over 80 percent of JCA’s regional product sales. Alshaikh said JCA plans to introduce new product platforms designed and built in Saudi Arabia, with ambitions to double its export output to 60 percent by 2027.

“Our investment roadmap includes expanding testing infrastructure, deepening partnerships with academic institutions and increasing the localization of high-tech components,” he said, adding that the goal is to position the complex as a platform for Saudi-engineered innovation and global product development.

The AHRI certification, Alshaikh noted, gives JCA a competitive edge, enabling the company to export to over 26 countries, including China and the United States. In 2024, JCA launched its largest export initiative with a phased delivery of 1,000 YORK scroll chillers to the U.S.

“It’s proof that when you combine world-class engineering with local commitment, the result is Saudi-made products trusted around the world,” Alshaikh concluded.



(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

