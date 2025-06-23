Riyadh: First Mills Company has signed a SAR 69.40 million financing facility agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), according to a bourse filing.

The funding aims to support the company's capital expenditure for several upcoming projects that will contribute to expanding and boosting its activities.

The agreement, secured on 17 June 2025, will be repaid in 12 equal semiannual instalments, beginning on 15 February 2027 and concluding on 15 August 2032.

The loan is backed by a full-value, irrevocable, and unconditional bank guarantee issued by a local bank approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

As of 31 March 2025, First Mills reported net profits of SAR 79.66 million, marking a 2.49% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 77.72 million.

