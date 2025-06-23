Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Japan’s Kanadevia Corporation to conduct a pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) for a methanation pilot plant and a detailed concept study for a future commercial-scale facility.



The project aligns with Oman’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through the adoption of clean energy solutions such as carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) and methanation, according to Oman News Agency.



The proposed facility is expected to produce 18,000 normal cubic meters of e-methane per hour. The concept study will cover technical and commercial evaluations, while the Pre-FEED will focus on the pilot plant, which is expected to produce 1,200 normal cubic meters of e-methane per hour.

The pilot plant will comprise three components: a seawater desalination unit, equipment for producing hydrogen via water electrolysis, and a methanation system that combines hydrogen with captured CO2 to produce e-methane.

During the Pre-FEED phase, the project will conduct detailed design studies and cost estimations for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), the report said.

The agreement follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Oman and Japan in March 2024, covering collaboration in hydrogen, fuel ammonia, and carbon recycling.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

