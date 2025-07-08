Saudi Arabia - Achilles, a global leader in supply chain risk and performance management, said it has secured a major contract from Saudi petrochemical manufacturer Sipchem to support its drive for operational excellence, responsible sourcing and enhanced ESG performance.

As part of this strategic partnership, Sipchem will deploy Achilles’ advanced supplier prequalification and performance management platform to improve supply chain transparency, identify high-performing suppliers, and ensure alignment with leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

"Sipchem is focused on building a responsible and transparent supply chain that supports our broader ESG goals and drives long-term value," said Naif Al Baloushi, the SRM Section head at Sipchem.

One of the world’s leading petrochemical companies, Sipchem produces quality polymer and petrochemical products in Jubail Industrial City.

"Achilles provides the insight, structure, and global expertise needed to strengthen our supplier network and ensure we’re collaborating with partners who align with our high standards," stated Al Baloushi.

A leading UK-based group, Achilles specialises in supporting customers who require robust global supply chain resilience, risk management and reporting to comply with ESG regulations, meet investor requirements, and achieve ambitious sustainability goals.

With this partnership, Sipchem will gain access to enhanced supplier data, stronger risk controls, and real-time insights into sustainability performance, enabling smarter sourcing decisions and reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement.

"We’re proud to support Sipchem in building a more resilient and sustainable supply chain," said Craig Rodgerson, CEO at Achilles.

"Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to transparency, performance, and driving measurable impact across the value chain," he added.

