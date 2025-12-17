RIYADH —Saudi Arabia has revoked fees imposed on expatriate workers in industrial establishments licensed under an industrial license.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. This was based on the recommendation of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA).

This decision comes as a continuation of the support and empowerment that the industrial sector receives from the wise leadership, and within the framework of the Crown Prince's keenness and interest in empowering national factories, enhancing their sustainability and global competitiveness.

This is also aimed at achieving the Kingdom's ambitious vision towards building a competitive and resilient industrial economy, as industry is one of the fundamental pillars for diversifying the national economy in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

