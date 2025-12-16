Dammam - ASMO, a joint venture between DHL and Saudi Aramco, announced today the start of operations at the Central Pipe Yard near Abqaiq.

The Saudi Aramco-owned facility spans an area of five million square meters and is considered one of the largest logistics service centers in the world for pipe products used in oil and gas production.

The Central Pipe Yard supports Saudi Aramco’s operations across exploration and production, refining, chemicals and marketing, and industrial projects by storing and distributing oil and gas pipe products used in drilling and production activities.

Through managing this facility, ASMO seeks to raise service levels, facilitate material flow, enhance transparency in inventory monitoring, and ensure efficient delivery operations within Saudi Aramco’s supply chains.

Earlier this year, ASMO assumed management of Saudi Aramco storage facilities in Riyadh and Jazan, making the Central Pipe Yard the third facility operated by the company within its supply chain network. It thus forms a core pillar of a national framework supporting the long-term transformation of Saudi Aramco’s supply chains and contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

By 2030, ASMO plans to operate six strategically located logistics facilities in the Kingdom, three of which are Saudi Aramco facilities currently managed by ASMO, alongside three new advanced facilities to be built as part of its long-term expansion plan.

With an expected total storage capacity exceeding eight million square meters and annual procurement volumes projected to surpass $8 billion, ASMO is developing world-class local infrastructure that will help shape the future of supply chains in the Kingdom and the region.