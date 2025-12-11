RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index recorded an increase of 8.9 percent during October 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the statistical report published on Wednesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

This rise was mainly driven by an increase in mining and quarrying activity, manufacturing activity, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activity, water supply activity, and sewerage, waste management and remediation activities. On a monthly basis, the index rose by 0.3 percent.

The GASTAT report showed that during October, the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity jumped by 11.5 percent year-on-year, driven by an increase in the Kingdom's oil production to 10 million barrels per day, compared to 8.9 million barrels per day in October of the previous year. On a monthly basis, the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity increased by 0.4 percent.

The authority also noted a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase in the sub-index for manufacturing activity, supported by an 8 percent rise in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, and an 8.1 percent increase in the production of chemicals and chemical products.

Regarding the monthly performance of the sub-index for manufacturing activity, preliminary results indicate a 0.9 percent increase, supported by a 1.5 percent rise in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, and a 2.7 percent increase in the production of chemicals and chemical products.

The GASTAT noted that the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities increased by 5.1 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities increased by 8.5 percent, compared to October of the previous year.

When compared to September 2025, the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities decreased by 5.8 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities increased by 0.6 percent.

The report also indicated that the index for oil activities increased by 10.8 percent in October compared to the same month of the previous year, and the index for non-oil activities increased by 4.4 percent. The results also showed that the index for oil activities increased by 0.6 percent and the index for non-oil activities decreased by 0.3 percent when compared to September 2025.

