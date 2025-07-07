Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir has made the first-of-its-kind visit to MARs Egypt OCT plant, as per an emailed press release.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the facility, covering production lines and packaging centers.

Welcomed by Osama Helal, MARS Egypt OCT Plant Director, the minister was briefed on the latest manufacturing technologies adopted by MARS and the quality and innovation standards implemented.

El-Wazir was also introduced to the plant’s vital role in supporting the local economy through investments, employment and exports.

Commenting on the visit, Helal stated: "At MARS, we are deeply committed to supporting local industry by expanding domestic manufacturing, sourcing 100% of our packaging materials locally, empowering local talent, and promoting women’s participation, even on production lines.”

“This visit gives us a strong incentive to continue investing in the Egyptian market and reinforces MARS’ position as a global manufacturing hub serving international markets from Egypt," he added.

Since 2005, MARS’ total investments in the Egyptian market exceeded $450 million. As of 2025, MARS Egypt OCT became a global manufacturing facility, exporting to more than 40 countries worldwide.