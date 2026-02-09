The Egyptian Carbon Anode Blocks Company (EgyptAnode), a subsidiary of the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company under the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector, is continuing to accelerate its operational expansion as part of the state’s strategy to maximise the utilisation of industrial assets, enhance value added, and support exports.

As part of its approved development plan, EgyptAnode has recently received the coke cooler following the completion of its full rehabilitation. This milestone marks a key step toward the start-up of the company’s second production line and supports preparations to reach full production capacity by early March 2026.

The rehabilitation works are proceeding according to schedule, reflecting EgyptAnode’s commitment to implementing its operational plan in line with the highest technical and operational standards. These efforts aim to maximise asset utilisation, improve efficiency, and strengthen long-term industrial sustainability.

In parallel with its expansion plans, EgyptAnode is preparing to export its second shipment of calcined petroleum coke since resuming operations in October 2025. A vessel currently berthed at the anchorage at Adabiya Port has been loaded with 18,700 tonnes, bringing total exports since the restart to 38,500 tonnes.

These exports support foreign currency inflows, increase value added, and contribute to preserving and maximising returns on state assets. They also reflect EgyptAnode’s full adherence to the terms of the five-year renewable cooperation agreement signed with British Petroleum (BP) for the calcining and export of petroleum coke.

EgyptAnode resumed production in October 2025 following a shutdown of more than two and a half years, after the successful implementation of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme that restored operational efficiency and prepared the plant for a strong return to export markets. In December, the company exported its first shipment of calcined petroleum coke since the restart, marking a key milestone in the success of the development plan and efforts to support related national industries.

Commenting on the progress, Minister of Public Enterprises Mohamed El-Shimy said that the anode plant’s return to production and exports represents a clear and successful model for reviving national industries and enhancing their competitiveness.

He noted that the ministry is implementing a comprehensive vision aimed at maximising the productive capacities of affiliated companies, improving operational efficiency, expanding industrial exports, and deepening local content in a manner that serves the national economy and supports sustainable growth.

El-Shimy added that restarting the anode plant is a strategic step that restores a vital input to Egyptian industry—particularly the aluminium sector—while contributing to export growth and strengthening foreign currency resources.

The minister also praised the efforts of the company’s workforce, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to improving working conditions and ensuring the highest levels of performance and sustainability as part of its broader reform programme to strengthen the competitiveness of affiliated companies.

EgyptAnode signed a strategic cooperation agreement with British Petroleum in January 2025 for a five-year period, aimed at supporting rehabilitation works, maximising production, and achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency—significantly enhancing the plant’s future competitiveness.

One of the first companies in the Middle East specialised in the calcining of green petroleum coke, EgyptAnode plays a pivotal role in supplying key inputs for the aluminium industry and other heavy industries. The company relies on advanced technologies and stringent quality and safety standards, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of Egypt’s national industrial base.

