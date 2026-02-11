Egypt’s House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a major cabinet overhaul featuring the reinstatement of the Ministry of Information and the appointment of 14 new ministers across key portfolios.

The reshuffle, approved during an emergency session following a communication from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, introduces significant structural changes to the government.

In a move to consolidate diplomatic efforts, Badr Abdelatty remains Minister of Foreign Affairs but has been assigned the International Cooperation portfolio, which was previously a standalone ministry.

He will be supported by Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh as Deputy Minister for African Affairs and Samar Mahmoud Abdel Wahid as Deputy Minister for International Cooperation.

The restructuring also sees the return of the Ministry of Information as a state ministry, with Diaa Rashwan, the current head of the State Information Service, appointed to lead the office.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Planning has been separated from International Cooperation, with World Bank economist Ahmed Rostom taking the planning post. The Ministry of Transport has also been separated from Industry; Kamel Al-Wazir continued as Minister of Transport, while Khaled Hashem was named Minister of Industry.

In the housing and infrastructure sector, Randa El Menshawy, formerly Assistant to the Prime Minister, has been promoted to Minister of Housing. Her team includes Walid Abbas as Deputy Minister for Urban Communities and Ahmed Omran as Deputy Minister for Utilities.

Economic leadership was further reinforced with the appointment of Hussein Issa as Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Ahmed Kouchouk as Deputy Prime Minister for the Economic Group. Mohamed Farid Saleh, former Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority, joins the cabinet as Minister of Investment.

The 14 new ministerial appointments approved by parliament are:

Hussein Issa: Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. Badr Abdelatty: Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad. Randa El Menshawy: Minister of Housing.

Minister of Housing. Diaa Rashwan: Minister of Information.

Minister of Information. Mohamed Farid Saleh: Minister of Investment.

Minister of Investment. Ahmed Rostom: Minister of Planning.

Minister of Planning. Raafat Hindi: Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology. Khaled Hashem: Minister of Industry.

Minister of Industry. Gihane Zaki: Minister of Culture.

Minister of Culture. Abdel Aziz Qansua: Minister of Higher Education.

Minister of Higher Education. Mahmoud Helmy El Sherif: Minister of Justice.

Minister of Justice. Hani Hanna Azer: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Hassan El Raddad: Minister of Labour.

Minister of Labour. Gohar Nabil: Minister of Youth and Sports.

Minister of Youth and Sports. Diaa Soliman:Minister of Military Production.

Several ministers remain in their posts, including Khaled Abdel Ghaffar as Minister of Health—with the addition of Hossam Hosny as Deputy Minister—and Manal Awad as Minister of Local Development and Environment.

The emergency parliamentary session followed a morning meeting between President Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the President emphasised the need for the new formation to focus on national security, foreign policy, and economic production.

The new government is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday. Under Article 146 of the Egyptian Constitution, the cabinet must secure the confidence of the majority of the House of Representatives within 30 days of its formation.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

