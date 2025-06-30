MUSCAT - Project cargo has begun arriving at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) for Oman’s first green hydrogen and ammonia venture — a landmark initiative set to kickstart the Sultanate of Oman’s gigawatt-scale green energy industry.

Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Company SAOC (GHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based renewable energy developer ACME Group, is developing the green ammonia plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa). The project, estimated at around $750 million, is designed for phased expansion to 1.1 million tpa.

Last week, Khimji Ramdas Shipping announced the successful discharge and inland delivery of the first major consignment of project cargo from the Port of Duqm to the plant site. The shipment comprised 14 packages of oversized equipment, including a single unit weighing 120 metric tonnes.

This shipment marks the first in a series of heavy cargo deliveries expected at Port of Duqm in the run-up to the plant’s scheduled commissioning in Q1 2027. Forthcoming consignments will include solar PV modules, trackers and electrolysers — key components already under contract as part of the project’s broader supply chain.

Earlier this month, GameChange Solar, a global leader in solar tracking systems, announced a deal to supply its Genius Tracker technology for a 450 MWp solar installation that will generate renewable electricity for the project. The 1P single-row tracker system is engineered to withstand high winds and extreme weather conditions, making it suitable for Al Duqm’s coastal environment.

Leading Chinese manufacturer Sungrow Hydrogen revealed it had been contracted to supply multiple sets of 1000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolysis systems, along with flexible green hydrogen production solutions. Deliveries are expected to be completed by end-2025.

Fellow Chinese company Shuangliang Hydrogen has also secured a contract to supply hydrogen production equipment for the same project, with delivery similarly due by year-end.

In parallel, UAE-based DarkOcen Geostar recently completed the fieldwork phase of an offshore geotechnical investigation at SEZAD. The campaign included borehole drilling, Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) and evaluations of pipeline corridors and marine anchor points to support the development of future marine infrastructure for the ammonia plant.

The Duqm green ammonia project is one of nine large-scale green hydrogen initiatives planned for development across Oman’s Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates over the next decade. These projects collectively represent investments exceeding $40 billion.

The timely delivery and execution of the Duqm plant is seen as pivotal to unlocking Oman’s broader hydrogen strategy. As part of a long-term offtake agreement signed last year, Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara will lift the full annual output from the first phase — 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia — reinforcing the project’s strong commercial foundation.

