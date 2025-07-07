Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir announced the launch of the second offering of industrial factories at Robbiki Leather City.

This comes within the third phase, which comprises 36 fully equipped factories for finished leather products. The offering will be available on Egypt’s Digital Industrial Platform from July 5th to 27th.

This initiative follows the success of the first offering, which was launched last December and resulted in the allocation of all offered factories with a coverage rate exceeding 100%.

Implemented under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the new offering aims to strengthen local industry and stimulate industrial investment, especially in key sectors with high added value, such as the leather industry.

The 36 ready-to-operate factories span areas ranging from 121 to 2,000 square meters (sqm) to meet the investors' various demands.

In this regard, six factories (2,000 sqm), 10 factories (1,000 sqm), and 20 industrial workshops (121 sqm) will be channeled through Cairo Company for Investment and Development (CID).

El-Wazir noted that these factories serve varied production capacities, adding that multiple units can be merged for expansion-focused investors, ensuring smooth management.

He also affirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting serious investors and bolstering a flexible, stable production environment within the Robbiki Leather City.

The new offering, available under both instalment sale and operational rent systems, has unprecedented facilitations, including an integrated package of financing solutions secured with the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank). This facility covers machinery, working capital, technical support, and export assistance.

Moreover, investors at the Robbiki Leather City will receive additional incentives, most notably an additional 50% of export burden refunds, to evolve global competitiveness.