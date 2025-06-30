Project cargo has begun arriving at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) for Oman’s first green hydrogen and ammonia venture, the first of the many poised to scale the Sultanate’s green energy industry.

Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Company SAOC (GHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based renewable energy developer ACME Group, is developing the green ammonia plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

The project, estimated at around $750 million, is designed for phased expansion to 1.1 million tpa, according to officials.

Last week, Khimji Ramdas Shipping announced the successful discharge and inland delivery of the first major consignment of project cargo from the Port of Duqm to the plant site. The shipment comprised 14 packages of oversized equipment, including a single unit weighing 120 metric tonnes.

This shipment marks the first in a series of heavy cargo deliveries expected at Port of Duqm in the run-up to the plant’s scheduled commissioning in the first quarter of 2027.

Forthcoming consignments will include solar PV modules, trackers and electrolysers - key components already under contract as part of the project’s broader supply chain.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.